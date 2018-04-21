John Sterling Debuted a New Giancarlo Stanton Home Run Call and Somehow It's Worse

John Sterling had most of the offseason to come up with a clever home run call for Giancarlo Stanton. He came up with an unsatisfying one-liner in Italian. The longtime New York Yankees announcer got back in the lab to tinker and debuted this new effort when Stanton — again, who is not Italian — blasted a dinger Friday night against Toronto.

“Giancarlo … Non dimenticar, that ball sure traveled far,” Sterling sang. “Giancarlo.”

It’s worth remembering that, against all odds, some people actually like this type of stuff. What a rich and vibrant world to offer something for everyone.

My two cents? The original, while bad, didn’t have any singing. Like they say: you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.