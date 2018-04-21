VIDEO: Nick Saban Yanks Mystery Object Out of His Mouth, Hands It to an Underling

Alabama’s spring football game featured enough imperfections to delight Nick Saban as the Crimson Tide embark on yet another quest to win a national championship. It also featured a disgusting moment when Saban fiddled with something in his mouth for a while, yanked the mystery object out, and handed it over to someone lower on the totem pole.

“Oh, and as grad assistant you’re also responsible for disposing of coach Saban’s chewed gum.”pic.twitter.com/YM6VPjGeVA — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) April 22, 2018

Yeah. Hate to say it but “chewed gum” may be the best-case scenario here considering what else could be in play. Some gamey meat. Dip residue. A used-up lemon.

Did not think we’d be able to use this image so quickly.

It is true what they say though: those looking to get ahead better be prepared to handle foreign objects fresh out of their bosses’ mouth.