VIDEO: LeBron James Doesn't Take Bait to Bash His Teammates

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers blew a 17-point lead last night and now trail the Indiana Pacers 2-1 in the series. In doing so, it was once again crystal clear that the Cavaliers have failed to surround LeBron with a roster that can satisfy expectations.

After the game, a reporter tried to get LeBron to reveal what he would tell one of his teammates to get them to play above their pay grade. LeBron was not having it:

Based on body language, it appears at this stage of the season LeBron is more than aware that his team cannot compete for a championship and has accepted it.