Alleged NBA 2K18 Gambling Operation Turns Into Alleged Armed Robbery at Ex-Kennesaw State Player's Apartment

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, things got significantly worse for now-former Kennesaw State football players Jai’len Edwards and Akebren Ralls and their guests on April 13, when police say Justin “Pimp Juice” Mosley and Issiah “Swipe” Hightower showed up to their apartment semi-automatic pistols, were let in by the players, then told everybody to get naked and give them all their money while Edwards acted as a lookout.

Mosley and Hightower were arrested on Friday.

One of the victims attempted to hide his money, but police said Edwards saw the man and told him “that ain’t happening,” ordered him to give up the money and demanded the victim’s shoes, a pair of blue and white Air Jordan Retros.

Police say the men made off with $3,700, an iPhone and a wallet. All four of the men are now arrested, the two football players have been kicked off the team, and Ralls is accused of running an illegal gambling operation in which victims would place bets on NBA 2K18 games.