Adrien Broner, who has the mouth to be the heir apparent to Floyd Mayweather, was vividly unhappy that his fight with Jessie Vargas was ruled a draw. Immediately after, Broner threw a tantrum that included Martin Luther King Jr. and the Mexican fan base (warning: some NSFW language).:

Adrien Broner trying to steal Jim Gray's mic and then diving into pure ignorance is an all-timer pic.twitter.com/dGvRc9Ncm9 — Nick Breezus 🅴 (@NickBrownHD) April 22, 2018

Adrian broner really be speaking his mind 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q7N0iccbTj — Godwill Avowlanou (@Gods_wills) April 22, 2018

Broner’s mouth as always created many more headlines than his work in the ring.