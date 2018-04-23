VIDEO: Baker Mayfield Had a Pretty Sensible Reason to Hang Up on Brett Favre's Agent Bus Cook

Baker Mayfield, whether he becomes a star quarterback in the NFL or flames out or somewhere in between, always makes for interesting copy. He’s known to have a chip on his shoulder and to be keeping a list of his doubters in the media, and this story about how he hung up on Brett Favre’s agent Bus Cook is a first cousin of that.

At the beginning of the latest episode of his Behind Baker docu-series on Facebook, he explained why he hung up when Cook came calling about representation:

Basically, Cook asked him about getting recruited by Bob Stoops at Oklahoma. It is a non-obscure fact that Mayfield walked on at both Texas Tech and Oklahoma, and this evident knowledge gap on Cook’s part led Mayfield to hang up without bothering to go through the motions of pleasantries. The logic being, if he can’t bother to do homework on background, would he go the extra mile on Mayfield’s behalf later on?

I kinda can’t blame him here, though it is the kind of thing people will point back to about lack of respect, etc. if his football career does not pan out in the pros.

