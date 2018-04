The golf team at Blissfield High School (Mich.) can’t get a break. A miserably cold and gray spring has ensured practices and matches are played in British Open-like conditions. And now the local wildlife is taking an aggressive approach to make the course more challenging.

Spectacular camera work. The golfer — and we assume the goose — walked away from the collision.

The golfers just finished teeing off and were walking down the fairway. To the left there was a goose nest and the golfers did a good job of avoiding it but the guard goose (hanging out on the far right thought differently. — Blissfield Athletics (@BlissAthletics) April 22, 2018

No way Jim Harbaugh allows such a pure tackler from his backyard to get away. Expect an offer within the week.