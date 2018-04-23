ESPN Targeting Early June for Debut of New Show With Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre

ESPN is targeting Monday, June 4th as the debut date for the long-awaited show with Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre, The Big Lead has learned from two people with knowledge of the news. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the people requested anonymity. An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment.

As an aside in its story about Get Up in March, Hollywood Reporter announced the show’s title as High Noon. This is the working title for the show; however, neither the show’s name nor its debut date are 100% set in Sharpie as of this time. Early June timing would coincide with ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals.

The show, which will be broadcast from ESPN’s new studios in Lower Manhattan, will air weekdays at noon. It has been in the works for awhile; the concept’s exploration was first reported by Sporting News and The Big Lead in October of 2016. In May of 2017, ESPN formally announced the show. It was initially slated to debut on January 2nd, 2018.

The show will be produced by Erik Rydholm, who oversees Pardon the Interruption, Highly Questionable, and Viceland’s Desus & Mero. His production team also oversees Around the Horn, which is produced by Aaron Solomon, and the TV simulcast of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, which is produced by Lorenzo Rodriguez.

If the show is successful — and in present days with sports talk shows, how do you measure that? Ratings? Relevance in the proverbial conversation? All of the above? — it will be by virtue of thought-provoking opinion, chemistry, and a general ability to make the audience laugh.