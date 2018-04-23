Roundup: Why Jake Locker Quit the NFL; 50 Years in Prison for Stealing Fajitas; & Kanye West Talks Conservative Values

Christen Harper, the most famous model you don’t know … people in the Northeast are spending an average $1,169 on the prom … “600-year-old dice discovered in medieval gambling den” … incredibly long, but totally worth it: Some of the people instrumental to building the internet are apologizing … Syracuse fraternity goes down after a “satire” video they took hit the internet … Florida County commissioner arrested for letting a woman live in his house in exchange for sex … “Texas man who stole $1.2M in fajitas gets 50 years in prison” … are millennials taking over the work force? … Viceland TV hosts had a 5-borough tour in New York City … Kanye West is getting hammered for loving the ideas of a conservative You Tuber … I can’t believe David Copperfield is being blamed for this man’s injuries …

Podcast: LeBron saved the day, and is now tied with the Pacers at 2-apiece. If he loses this series, it’d be a worse defeat than the 2011 Finals vs Dallas. Also, tons of NFL draft nuggets from Jay Glazer, Evan Silva & Sam Monson. [Podcast]

LeBron with 32-13-7 and played 46 minutes in a Game 4 must-win over the Pacers. [Cleveland.com]

Sons of former MLB stars Vladimir Guerrero, Dante Bichette and Craig Biggio are all on the Class AA New Hampshire Fisher Cats. [NYT]

Jake Locker has finally spoken about why he quit the NFL. It wasn’t injuries. It was his faith. [SI.com]

This is an excellent column on Gregg Popovich and the loss of his wife. [Express News]

“Media ready for pivot to digital platforms, real-time sports betting.” [LA Biz Journals]

Manchester City goal scoring machine Sergio Aguero is done for the season so he can focus on Argentina’s World Cup run. [Goal.com]

I don’t think the Blazers will break up their backcourt, but they’ve definitely got to try and add a shooter. [Ringer]

Another politician in trouble: “Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was charged Friday with felony computer tampering, his second felony charge in two months, after an attorney general’s office investigation into the veterans charity he founded.” [KC Star]

A man who was bitten by a shark last week in Hawaii. A year ago, the same man was mauled by a bear in Colorado. Three years ago, this unlucky man was bitten by a rattlesnake in Utah. He’s only 20. [Honolulu Advertiser]

So smart of Ben Simmons to avoid a fight. He gets tossed, the 76ers lose.

This video of a Greek athlete has 4.4 million views.