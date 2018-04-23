Mike Mayock Is Really Going to Be Pissed at the Parrot Delivering Buccaneers Picks This Weekend

Last year, Mike Mayock got upset about all the gimmicks used in announcing picks on the third day of the draft, including an orangutan revealing the Colts’ pick.

It doesn’t sound like the circus is going to end any time soon, though. The Buccaneers’ picks, for one, will be delivered by a parrot to an announcer on a pirate ship on Saturday.

NFL announces that a parrot — yes, a parrot — will deliver Bucs’ third-day draft picks to an announcer on the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 23, 2018

Important Bucs draft update: The parrot delivering Sunday’s picks to pirate ship at Raymond James is named Zsa Zsa, and she’s from the Florida Exotic Bird Sanctuary. Adjust your mock drafts accordingly. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 23, 2018

This is only worth it if the parrot loudly exclaims that “Bucs want a ‘backer.”

I’ll need a ruling from Kyle Koster if a parrot on a pirate ship fits within the exception to his criticism of last year, which is that teams should match the animals to the team and not go with an orangutan when they are the Colts.