Mike Mayock Is Really Going to Be Pissed at the Parrot Delivering Buccaneers Picks This Weekend

Last year, Mike Mayock got upset about all the gimmicks used in announcing picks on the third day of the draft, including an orangutan revealing the Colts’ pick.
It doesn’t sound like the circus is going to end any time soon, though. The Buccaneers’ picks, for one, will be delivered by a parrot to an announcer on a pirate ship on Saturday.
This is only worth it if the parrot loudly exclaims that “Bucs want a ‘backer.”
I’ll need a ruling from Kyle Koster if a parrot on a pirate ship fits within the exception to his criticism of last year, which is that teams should match the animals to the team and not go with an orangutan when they are the Colts.
