Milwaukee Taco Joint That Didn't Seat Giannis Antetokounmpo Offers Insufficient Apology

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a force of nature who really saved the Bucks from a disastrous second half against the Celtics in Game 4, with nine points in the fourth quarter including the game-winning tip-in. This was, however, apparently not enough to earn him the right to skip the wait at BelAir Cantina in Milwaukee. A tweeter expressed disbelief at the situation and immediately went viral:

At @BelAirCantina on water street and just watched @Giannis_An34 wait for a table for 10 minutes and no one helped him so he left… Dude just won Milwaukee a playoff game! Get him some service pic.twitter.com/hcjsJfThiA — Morgan (@MoSokanhe) April 22, 2018

This was not a case of the 6’11 Greek Freak blending in; patrons were apparently screaming at management to seat the man:

Oh yeah. It got pretty heated actually. A few patrons started yelling for someone to get him a table — Morgan (@MoSokanhe) April 22, 2018

For his part, Giannis handled it graciously:

It was really cool how unassuming he was. Didn't complain, just quietly left. — Morgan (@MoSokanhe) April 22, 2018

Via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the taco joint issued the following apology:

“We are very sorry we weren’t able to seat Giannis in as timely of a manner as we would have hoped. The Bucks big win, thanks to his tip in and the team’s great play, combined with today’s spring weather had people turn out in droves to celebrate and we had quite a wait. “We were honored he came in for a celebratory meal, and wish we could have accommodated him right away. We welcome him back Thursday after another Bucks win and will hold open a table. And to turn this into a positive for everyone, we are pledging that if the Bucks win the series Thursday night in Milwaukee, we will provide all Bucks fans with a free taco with any purchase all day Friday at all our locations. #GoBucks #BucksIn6”

First of all, when they say they wish they could have accommodated him right away, this is mumbo jumbo PR speak. He was waiting there for 10 minutes. If you’re a restaurant in Milwaukee and this man comes in on any day, let alone after securing a playoff win, you give him the Henry Hill in Goodfellas treatment and make a table for him in prime position.

And then comes their promotion. You get one free taco, if you buy something else? And only after the Bucks win two straight more games, including one on the road? That is an olive branch that died in a frost. Imagine crafting this statement and thinking it is a reasonable make-good.