PM Roundup: Victoria Justice; Mike Francesa Wants Back On Air; 2018 NBA Draft Lottery Game

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was born in a small town. And it lives in a small town. Probably die in a small town…
Victoria at MS gala: Victoria Justice skipped out on Coachella this weekend for a good cause.
Francesa wants back in: Mike Francesa reportedly wants back on the radio, and with WFAN if possible.
NBA lottery possibilities: Play the 2018 NBA Draft lottery. Have to admit, I love using this thing every year.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Five Potential Trade Destinations For Kawhi Leonard
Oh Good, Tom Brady is Going to Play More Football
Joakim Noah’s New Beard Has the Internet Going Crazy
Brilliant Photos Capture Canada Goose Tackling High School Golfer
Around the Sports Internet:
Stephen Curry isn’t anywhere close to returning according to Steve Kerr
Dez Bryant likely won’t be headed to the Baltimore Ravens after they signed Willie Snead
Can the Cleveland Cavaliers be saved or is this a lost season?
Every NFL team’s biggest draft bust
Song of the Day:
