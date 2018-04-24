AUDIO: Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray, and Bart Scott Take High Road in Response to Mike Francesa WFAN News

Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray, and Bart Scott opened their WFAN afternoon show addressing the elephant in the room: The news that Mike Francesa will probably be returning to do late afternoon drive at the station:

Even as it is apparent that they are getting demoted — morning and afternoon drive-time is when there are the most radio listeners, and their show will reportedly be moving earlier in the afternoon — they recognized that Francesa is a juggernaut and that his presence there helps the station.

Carlin and Gray kept reiterating that their show is not going anywhere, while Scott quipped that the show gets him out of the house. It would have been totally understandable if they came on the air bitter about all of the news of the last couple days and not getting a truly fair shake to replace Francesa, so they handled it about as classily as could be imagined.