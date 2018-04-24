Bologna Sandwich-Eating Football Man Also Able to Recite "Othello"

"Touch me not so near.

Yet I persuade myself to speak the truth

I had rather have this tongue cut from my mouth

Than it should do offence to Michael Cassio." Coach Marrone performing Othello on @GMFB pic.twitter.com/JVOv0o5FfR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 24, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone was a guest this morning on Good Morning Football. The conversation, as it often does when talking pigskin, turned to the theater and Marrone was more than able to hang, busting out a soliloquy from Othello without any notes.

That’s right. The playoff-game-winning, bologna-consuming coach also possesses a true appreciating for Shakespeare. He contains multitudes. And this, of course, is a good thing — unless you’re say, a quarterback prospect out of UCLA.