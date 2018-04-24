USA Today Sports

Mitt Romney Wears Jazz Jersey Over Dress Shirt, Chirps at Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney was among the crowd in Salt Lake City, doing things so on-brand they should have come with a disclaimer saying it was sponsored content. Looking sharp in a white jersey pulled over a blue button-up, he let Russell Westbrook have it when the OKC star picked up a fourth foul. And in typical Utah fashion, he did so very politely.

Now, because it is Romney, it’s important to remember that he may very well come out in a Westbrook jersey in Game 6. Guy’s been known to change his mind on divisive figures.

Also, you have to hand it to the 71-year-old for remaining in top physical condition. He looks like he could go out there and give the Jazz a few minutes without sucking wind.

 

