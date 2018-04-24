PM Roundup: Olivia Culpo; Browns Like Baker Mayfield; Seahawks Still Considering Colin Kaepernick

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just so excited for the royal wedding.

Olivia looks lovely: Olivia Culpo looked fantastic at Gigi Hadid’s birthday party last night. She seems to be doing well after her split from Danny Amendola.

Today. Home ❤️🏠 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 6, 2018 at 6:17pm PDT

Mayfield to the Browns?: The Cleveland Browns may be considering Baker Mayfield with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. That would be quite a shocking turn of events.

Seahawks still considering Kaepernick?: Pete Carroll says the Seattle Seahawks could still sign Colin Kaepernick. The Seahawks could actually be the perfect fit for Kaepernick if he does return to the league.

So Jon Gruden has hired a coach previously accused of domestic violence and the Raiders just signed a player one week after he was arrested. Yet he cut Marquette King to send a "message." Some message Gruden is sending. https://t.co/5qmv7cGJW1 — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) April 23, 2018

