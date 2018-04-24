A Conversation With Mina Kimes About Her Career, NFL Draft, Sports Journalism

Mina Kimes from ESPN The Magazine, The Morning Roast, and various other platforms joins the podcast!
Mina discusses:
- Going from business and investigative reporting to sports writing.
- Biggest stories she worked on.
- Unmasking Aaron Rodgers.
- What is really going on with Rodgers?
- Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski vs Bill Belichick.
- Why there is so much heat on Lamar Jackson?
- What to expect in the NFL Draft.
- Was the Seahawks run a failure?
- Does she cry when her team loses?
- Game of Thrones.
- Her hobbies.
- Where she sees herself in five years.
Unfortunately, we did not get into why she is not a Warlock:
