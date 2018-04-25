Roundup: Giraffe on the Run in Indiana; Dress Like the Rich Guys on Billions; & James Harden Did a Nice Thing

Victoria Justice, an actress … “Fort Worth bar owner says N-word sign coming down after 2 customers complained on Facebook” … how Axe dresses like a billionaire on Showtime … there could be scholarships for the best ‘Fortnite’ players … “Golf club apologizes for calling cops on black women members” … this actually makes me want to see “The Rider” … “Flight Records Illuminate Mystery of Trump’s Moscow Nights” … were you aware that Boise, Idaho had a surging population? … very bad week for publicity at the Waffle House …

A Rockets fan who traveled from Taiwan to Minnesota for Game 4, got James Harden’s shoes after the game. [Chronicle]

Nice piece on how John Schneider built the Seattle Seahawks mini-dynasty, which has come to an end. [Washington Post]

The brother of Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was shot to death. [Komo News]

Podcast: LeBron saved the day, and is now tied with the Pacers at 2-apiece. If he loses this series, it’d be a worse defeat than the 2011 Finals vs Dallas. Also, tons of NFL draft nuggets from Jay Glazer, Evan Silva & Sam Monson. [Podcast]

Boy, it’s gotta be a tough day for DeMarcus Cousins reading this. Seems like the Pelicans will move on, and there won’t be anyone offering him big money. [ESPN]

They’re going to be voting on greyhound racing in Florida. Yikes. [Florida Politics]

As I said Monday, no need to break up the Blazers backcourt. Get role players who can make 3’s. [SI.com]

Josh Allen is being called the “Rorschach Test of the NFL Draft.” [WSJ]

Here’s a giraffe on the loose in Indiana.

Ben Simmons sure is lucky he wasn’t injured here. Would have been a huge blow to the NBA playoffs.