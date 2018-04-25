Are The Browns Down To Josh Allen And Baker Mayfield At No. 1?

Sam Darnold will not be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft according to the latest report coming out of Cleveland.

Mary Kay Cabot is reporting the Cleveland Browns have narrowed things down to Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield for the top selection in tomorrow night’s draft.

Cabot is reporting the Browns have “cooled” on Darnold in recent weeks and would prefer the big-armed Allen or the Heisman Trophy-winning Mayfield. Could this just be a smokescreen? Sure, but Cabot is usually pretty plugged in to what the franchise is doing.

Most draft experts have Darnold going No. 1 and he’s the consensus top quarterback in this class. So yeah, it’d be a pretty big shock if the Browns passed on him. It would also be a fairly classic move by a franchise that repeatedly makes puzzling decisions.

We’ll see how it all plays out tomorrow night.