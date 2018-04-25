Lavar Ball Yanks LiAngelo and LaMelo Off Lithuanian Team

The Ball family circus is leaving Lithuania.

LaVar Ball informed BC Vytautas, the Lithuanian basketball club, that both LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball would be leaving the team, according to Lithuanian journalist Donatas Urbonas. They intend to leave the country next week. The two players will be departing the team with two regular season games left as BC Vytautas tries to avoid relegation.

Ball reality show comes to an end. BC Vytautas confirmed that Ball brothers are set to leave Lithuania next week, with two LKL regular season games left to play. BC Vytautas still will be fighting to avoid relegation. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) April 25, 2018

"We're not going to waste our time no more", LaVar told. LiAngelo injured his ankle, LaMelo didn't get any playing time, so LaVar decided to take all his sons back to LA. Lonzo is visiting his family in Prienai right now. They're set to leave Sunday-Monday. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) April 25, 2018

Ball told Urbonas that LiAngelo would not be returning to Lithuania next season, as he is set to enter the NBA draft. He will be leaving early to prepare for the pre-draft camps and the NBA combine. However, he’s dealing with an ankle injury. He’s also unlikely to get selected.

Lavar also indicated LaMelo, 16, would not be playing for BC Vytautas next season, and harkened back to issues he had with the team’s coach.

LaVar Ball confirmed LaMelo is not going back to Prienai next season: “You really ask me this? Coach ruined everything and he’ll have to pay the price that Melo is not coming back.” — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) April 25, 2018