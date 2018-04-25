Lavar Ball Yanks LiAngelo and LaMelo Off Lithuanian Team

The Ball family circus is leaving Lithuania.
LaVar Ball informed BC Vytautas, the Lithuanian basketball club, that both LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball would be leaving the team, according to Lithuanian journalist Donatas Urbonas. They intend to leave the country next week. The two players will be departing the team with two regular season games left as BC Vytautas tries to avoid relegation.
Ball told Urbonas that LiAngelo would not be returning to Lithuania next season, as he is set to enter the NBA draft. He will be leaving early to prepare for the pre-draft camps and the NBA combine. However, he’s dealing with an ankle injury. He’s also unlikely to get selected.
Lavar also indicated LaMelo, 16, would not be playing for BC Vytautas next season, and harkened back to issues he had with the team’s coach.
