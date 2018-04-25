Leonys Martin Hits Ball Off His Groin, Then One Over the Fence

Baseball is a game of failure. Even the best hitters fail 7 out of 10 times. Occasionally they foul balls off their most sensitive areas — including outfielders like Leonys Martin, who may or may not wear a protective cup. The Detroit Tigers centerfielder led off this afternoon’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates by knocking himself in the groin. After a significant and warranted man pain delay, he stepped back into the box and blasted a home run to straightaway center.

Even the most superstitious player may rethink adopting this ritual, results be darned.