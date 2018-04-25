MLB USA Today Sports

Leonys Martin Hits Ball Off His Groin, Then One Over the Fence

Leonys Martin Hits Ball Off His Groin, Then One Over the Fence

MLB

Leonys Martin Hits Ball Off His Groin, Then One Over the Fence

Baseball is a game of failure. Even the best hitters fail 7 out of 10 times. Occasionally they foul balls off their most sensitive areas — including outfielders like Leonys Martin, who may or may not wear a protective cup. The Detroit Tigers centerfielder led off this afternoon’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates by knocking himself in the groin. After a significant and warranted man pain delay, he stepped back into the box and blasted a home run to straightaway center.

Even the most superstitious player may rethink adopting this ritual, results be darned.

 

, , , , MLB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home