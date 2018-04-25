Sid Rosenberg: Mike Francesa Is a Walking Joke But He's Still Better Than Everybody Else [AUDIO]

As the saga of Mike Francesa returning to WFAN hits its second day, the “what” is a forgone conclusion and the “when” is still unclear but probably soon. As for the “how,” Andrew Marchand of the NY Post reports that Francesa went over the head of station boss Mark Chernoff — who is not some lackey; he’s been there for 25 years — to the head of WFAN’s new parent company Entercom to get his old job back. Riveting times we are living in.

Everyone who has ever had any connection with Francesa and/or WFAN is saying their piece, and now it’s WABC morning co-host Sid Rosenberg:

Rosenberg joked that everybody who shelled out money to attend a Francesa retirement shindig should get a refund, but he ultimately recognized the reality of the situation. It’s a numbers game and all WFAN cares about at the end of the is winning ratings and revenue. CMB lost the quarter to ESPN NY’s Michael Kay Show.

“I think [Entercom VP of Programming] Chris Oliviero made the right move,” Rosenberg said. “If you don’t think Mike Francesa, whether you like him or not, comes back and beats Michael Kay, you’re nuts.”

Rosenberg said that nobody on the ground at WFAN wants Francesa back (he listed Chernoff, Boomer, Gio, Carlin, Maggie, and Bart while saying Joe and Evan are neutral). Nevertheless: “Management wants him because even at this stage of the game, where [Francesa] really has become almost a walking joke, he’s still better.”

This drama is far from over.