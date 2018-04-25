VIDEO: Kristine Leahy Announces She Is Leaving The Herd, What's Next?

Kristine Leahy announced today on The Herd she will be leaving the show:

A Fox Sports spokesperson tells The Big Lead Leahy’s show is tentatively scheduled to be a 30-minute daily weekday afternoon program, the specifics of which are still up in the air.

Leahy has been a part of the show providing news updates along with occasional banter with Colin Cowherd since the show launched in September 2015. Leahy’s last day will be tomorrow.

Disclosure: The Big Lead’s founding editor Jason McIntyre is an on-air personality for FS1 and FOX Sports Radio.