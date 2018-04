In the all-important Game 5 with the series tied 2-2, it was two plays from LeBron James that gave Cleveland their first series lead against Indiana.

With the game tied 95-95, LeBron delivered a devastating rejection (or goaltend) on a Victor Oladipo shot.

LEBRON WITH GAME-SAVING BLOCK AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/v5Z3wFQNU2 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 26, 2018

Then when the buzzer hit, so did the game-winning shot.

As he revealed postgame, he told his teammates to just give him the ball. Why not?