Yankees Fan Trespassing on Field Realizes He's Made a Huge Mistake

This fine gentleman spiced up his Tuesday by running out onto the Yankee Stadium field and matching wits with security. Per usual, the trespasser did not prevail. A Getty Images photographer expertly snapped the precise moment our sweaty antihero here realized his goose was cooked.

It’s possible he’s a distant relative of this guy.

Don’t run on the field, folks. But if you must — like on a dare or something — be sure to do it in the meme-iest way possible so the authorities take it easy on you.