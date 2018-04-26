6 Best NFL Draft Prop Bets for Tonight

The NFL Draft is here, so you know what time it is! What’s better than getting your betting juices flowing while you are waiting for your favorite NFL team to make their pick?

NFL Draft props are fun, and luckily for us, BetDSI Sportsbook and Sportsbook released an extensive list of props you can wager on. There are standard props such as No. 1 overall pick and player draft positions, but BetDSI has also posted fun props involving Odell Beckham, Roger Goodell, moms, and walk-up songs. Every book is different, so make sure you shop around for the props that you love the most. Case in point, the total number of QB’s bet.

To help you guys out, I spent some time going through all of the different props that were offered, and these are my best six:

Total number of SEC players drafted in the first round:

Under 8 (-140)

Everyone knows the SEC produces high draft picks on an annual basis. But so does Vegas, and that is why this total is inflated. This year’s consensus seems to be that the SEC has six first-round picks: Roquan Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Da’Ron Payne, Rashaan Evans, Taven Bryan, and Calvin Ridley. There a couple of other guys projected at the end of the first round/ beginning of the second round. I think 7 go, and at worse we push at 8.

Total Georgia players selected in NFL Draft Round 1:

Under 2.5 (-120)

Roquan Smith will be a top 10 pick, but who after that is a lock in the first round? Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel are the other two potential first rounders for Georgia. But Wynn is looking like a late first round/ early second rounder, and Sony Michel’s injury concerns have him in a free fall right now.

Report: Sony Michel has bone on bone in knee https://t.co/qFQqKDb8RS — Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) April 26, 2018

Total number of QB’s selected in Round 1:

Over 4.5 (-115)

Quarterback is the one position that GM’s fall in love with and are willing to risk it all for. Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen all are first round locks right now. All we need is for someone to grab Lamar Jackson or Mason Rudolph, and we should be golden. Jackson should be that guy somewhere between 14-20.

Last Player Selected of NFL Draft Invitees:

Shaquem Griffin (+150)

Vegas has his actual draft position prop set at 111.5 (-130). Every single other player in the room should be gone by then. Hate it has to be him, as I love his story and think he can ball, but this seems like a safe bet.

Drake song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection:

Yes (-200)

Future song is used as a walk-up song for any NFL Draft Rd 1 selection:

Yes (-250)

