We Sincerely Hope This Bruins Fan Swimming in a Dirty Puddle Has Had All His Shots

Bostonians celebrating like Bostonians pic.twitter.com/1XwSJUeQw3 — Joe Scotch (@WTPscotch) April 26, 2018

The Boston Bruins erupted for four third-period goals to win Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night. Jubilant fans, as they’re wont to do, took to the streets for revelry. One popped his shirt off and went night-swimming in a shallow pool of standing water, much to the amusement of all assembled.

For a few brief seconds, he was a legend.

He may want to consult a doctor upon awakening this morning — out of an abundance of caution. Stagnant, street-level reservoirs tend to be a bit problematic for the ol’ immune system if ingested.

No matter what happens, likely a worthwhile gamble.