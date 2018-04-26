Chris Russo Vs. Bart Scott Is a Lovely Media Beef [AUDIO]

Chris Russo said as soon as Bart Scott was announced as 1/3 of WFAN’s afternoon drive show that it would be a big mistake, and has continued to hammer that point home since Scott, Chris Carlin, and Maggie Gray were relegated to earlier in the day to make way for Mike Francesa’s return.

There was a caller on Tuesday who brought up Bart Scott’s lack of baseball acumen and it sent Mad Dog into an unbelievable rant about how everyone would have called the Jets crazy if they hired him off the street as outside linebackers coach, but nobody bats an eyelash when a linebacker is hired to do afternoon drive in New York City.

He brought this metaphor up again in a clip pulled by the Francesa-chronicling Twitter account @Backaftathis, who also got audio of Bart Scott saying that Doggy is on the way out:

If we are setting the over/under at two more years of relevance for Russo, I’d hammer the over. In fact, I would bet that he is doing daily radio longer from now than Bart Scott is.