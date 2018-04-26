PM Roundup: Karen Gillan; Bill Cosby Guilty; Mel Kiper's Final Mock Draft; Buzz For Baker Mayfield At No. 1

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has decided not to sit in the green room during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Avengers is out: Karen Gillan and the rest of the Avengers have assembled for “Avengers: Infinity War” which is getting great reviews already. Karen is a favorite around these parts and she plays Nebula in the Marvel Universe.

Cosby guilty: Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Kiper’s final mock draft: Check out Mel Kiper’s final mock for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield at No. 1?: Buzz has been building that the Cleveland Browns will selected Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in tonight’s draft.

Tweet of the Day:

Annual tweet that the draft was better as a 12-hour Saturday/Sunday marathon event. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) April 26, 2018

