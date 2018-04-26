If NFL Teams Don't Already Know About Josh Allen Tweets, They're Not Doing Their Jobs

Forget what you think Josh Allen’s old tweets show or if they are important. The idea that they could crop up on the eve of the NFL Draft and surprise a prospective team is preposterous when one considers everything else we’re sold about the scouting and research process leading up to the event.

We hear time and time again that character counts and franchises are obsessive about doing their homework to make sure they are intimately familiar with the young men who they will bestow with enormous investments of energy and money.

If that’s true, teams looking for a quarterback of Allen’s caliber would be completely negligent not to include an examination of his social media history. In 2018, time spent online is a significant part of a person’s character profile. Are we really to believe an investigation was not done?

If this theory below is true, why would a team think it would work?

A theory two people in the past hour now have floated: another team plotted to have Josh Allen’s racially insensitive tweets put out just before the draft in order to increase the chances he would fall in the draft to that team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2018

One of the following two things are true. Teams interested in Allen either already know that he has some problematic tweets floating around from his high school days, or they aren’t living up to the standards of preparation sold to the public.

Those who cover the NFL romanticize the single-mindedness of coaches and brass who forgo sleep and everything else in order to gain a slight advantage. Yet we see in-game strategic decisions that defy logic. What are those 4 a.m.-9 p.m. workdays filled with if not grasping the basics? What are the in-house headshrinkers doing if not scrolling through old tweets for information?

Perhaps Allen’s tweets are rocking front offices this morning. If that’s true, we’re being sold a lie about the exhaustiveness of the care taken to ensure 11th hour surprises don’t happen. Or perhaps they already know about the youthful indiscretions and this is much ado about nothing.