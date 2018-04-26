Josh Allen's Old Tweets Shouldn't Matter One Iota for the Draft

Josh Allen has been a lightning rod in the NFL Draft tempest, but until today that was largely because he has the physical measurables that Football Guys drool over, but may or may not ever complete a majority of his passes.

But now several old since-deleted tweets have emerged in which he used the n-word. This is by no means to condone the usage of the word but Allen was 15 or 16 years old at the time, and this really shouldn’t bear any relevance to his Draft position. He apologized (in the middle of the night) to Stephen A. Smith, and as much as I know this is going to remain a massive narrative today, it shouldn’t.

There are some sinister theories out there about how these tweets emerged now:

Whatever the case may be, this happens every year at the NFL and NBA draft now. The first thing that agents should do when they sign a player is make some lackey go and delete all their old tweets so they can start fresh. If there’s something out there, vultures will find it.