USA Today Sports

Lee Corso Dons Enormous Mel Kiper Head, Peak ESPN Acheived

Lee Corso Dons Enormous Mel Kiper Head, Peak ESPN Acheived

ESPN

Lee Corso Dons Enormous Mel Kiper Head, Peak ESPN Acheived

ESPN is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s NFL Draft. The College GameDay crew’s pre-show concluded in its usual fashion with Lee Corso making a selection. He chose Josh Allen as the No. 1 pick, but opted to put on an oversized Mel Kiper head in a touching moment of network cross-promotion.

Like the rest of you, there’s only one question on my mind.

What in the name of all things sacred is going to happen to this prop after tonight? If you know, please do not hesitate to reach out because the real answer is likely far less unsettling than the ones wandering through minds across the country right now.

[Via]

, , , , , , , ESPN

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home