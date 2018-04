The first round of the NFL Draft was full of moments, memories, and surprises but none as touching as when Ryan Shazier walked out with his fiancee Michell to announce the Steelers pick:

Shazier suffered a horrific injury this past season and vowed he would walk again. He will not play this upcoming season but has his mind set on playing one day again.

This moment brought joy to many:

God is good. My dude @RyanShazier — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) April 27, 2018

Go on with it Ryan Shazier!! Steeler tough!!🙏 — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) April 27, 2018

I have been covering the draft for 18 years. I have never frozen in the way I did when Ryan Shazier took the stage. You saw the struggle in his face, but the precious moment when he smiled as he approached the podium. pic.twitter.com/1sUFIz7AfZ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 27, 2018

Oh my God. Ryan Shazier is walking out to the podium. Not a lot of dry eyes here. This place went nuts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018

Ryan Shazier, easily the best part of the 2018 NFL draft. And it's not even close. — CollegeFootballTalk (@CFTalk) April 27, 2018

*The Steelers draft Terrell Edmund 28th overall.