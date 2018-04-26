The Browns And Bills Stay Being The Browns And Bills

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills for a reason, and they showed it Thursday night. Both teams had chances to wildly change their fortunes during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and, well, they made moves that were fairly classic for their franchise.

The Browns had the first and fourth picks in a loaded draft and wound up with an undersized quarterback with character issues and a cornerback no one saw going in the top four. They didn’t land one of the consensus top five players in the draft and they had two picks in the top four.

Could Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward work out for the Browns? Sure, but neither one is a sure-fire star. Mayfield comes with massive questions about how his game will translate to the NFL, and Ward is uber-talented but was only a one-year starter at Ohio State. How will he hold up in the NFL?

Meanwhile, the Bills gave up a ton of value to move from No. 12 to No. 7 in order to take their franchise quarterback. They gave up two second-round picks to jump five spots and with Josh Rosen on the board they took…Josh Allen, a guy who completed 56.3 percent of his passes last year and can’t read defenses.

These moves from the Browns and the Bills are the reason they are the Browns and Bills. They’re just not good at this whole “draft” thing.