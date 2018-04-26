The Giants Will Rue The Day They Picked Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants selected RB Saquon Barkley second overall. That makes sense. What doesn’t is they passed on Sam Darnold to do so.

The consensus best overall QB in the draft fell right into the lap of the situation best suited for him: a well-run organization with a big-time WR at his disposal.

They now will be going back to Eli Manning – unless something crazy happens – who as anyone who has seen knows, is no longer even an average QB. In a division that looks to be run for a decade by Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott, the Giants future at the QB position looks extremely bleak.

Darnold looked to have very little bust potential and has the makeup to withstand the harsh New York media. He and Odell Beckham Jr. could have created something special for years to come.

Instead, they will be getting a RB that only carried the ball north of 20 times twice last year. For all his freakish talent, he is not exactly a workhorse back. History has shown RBs can be just as effective when selected in the later rounds.

The Giants have a lot of talent, and Barkley will add to that, but without having an answer at the most important position, average will be their ceiling.

Next year’s QB class is expected to be much weaker, and it could be years until the Giants are even in a position to draft a QB with a high pick again. To make matters worse, if Darnold becomes a franchise QB as expected, they may be reminded a time or two as he will be playing in the same stadium.