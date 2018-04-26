The Jets Come Out Looking Like Geniuses With Earlier Trade to #3 to Get Sam Darnold

The draft could not have gone any better for the New York Jets, who traded up to the 3rd overall pick a month ago with the Colts. Cleveland took Baker Mayfield, and then the Giants did not take a quarterback to replace Eli Manning, opting for Saquon Barkley.

That left Sam Darnold, who was the presumptive top pick entering last year, and still for much of the offseason, sitting there. Darnold is also yet to turn 21 years old and will improve, and can sit to start the year if Teddy Bridgewater is healthy enough.

This is kind of a weird place we are in, where the Jets seem to be getting things going their way. Jason McIntyre is speechless, folks, though he may have some thoughts later.