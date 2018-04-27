Cowboys 'Blindsided' By Jason Witten MNF News

While there still apparently remains the chance that Jerry Jones talked Jason Witten out of retiring from the Cowboys to join ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, the word coming out of Dallas is interesting with regards to their previous knowledge that Witten was planning to take the announcing job.
Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported:
And Stephen Jones said this on Dallas radio:
So, as Hill said, the Cowboys just did this same sort of thing in reverse to Dez Bryant a few weeks ago, so it’s hard to feel too sorry for them. Beyond that, Witten has been reported as a possibility to do TV since mid-March. While it remains unclear exactly when ESPN made him an offer to join their MNF broadcast, the fact that he was in the mix was not or at least should not have been a total surprise to them.
