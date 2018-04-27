PM Roundup: Elizabeth Olsen; 2018 NFL Draft First Round Breakdown; Patriots Trade For Trent Brown

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has been guaranteed to be a second-round pick tonight.

Elizabeth is the best Olsen: Elizabeth Olsen plays Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Universe and she’s really good. She’s clearly come from nowhere to be the best Olsen sister in every way.

Breakdown of the first round: A breakdown of every pick from the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Pats land a tackle: The New England Patriots acquired offensive tackle Trent Brown from the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. The Pats gave up a third-rounder in the deal.

Tweet of the Day:

"You don't even have Baker Mayfield in your top 10. You have Sam Darnold and Josh Allen in there. Why not?"@MikeMayock, flatly: "Because I think those two quarterbacks are better, Rich." Pretty funny deadpan. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) April 27, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Cowboys ‘Blindsided’ By Jason Witten MNF News

Winners From The First Round Of The 2018 NFL Draft

Losers From The First Round Of The 2018 NFL Draft

Sam Darnold Will Win a Super Bowl with the New York Jets, Here’s a 3-Year Rebuild Plan

Around the Sports Internet:

Kawhi Leonard wants Gregg Popovich to make some serious changes

Why were wide receivers so devalued in this year’s draft?

The best prospects available on Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft

Josh Rosen is angry he dropped the the Arizona Cardinals with the 10th pick in the draft

Song of the Day: