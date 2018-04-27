Jaire Alexander's Reaction To Lamar Jackson Getting Drafted Was Awesome

Lamar Jackson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the final first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and everyone seemed to be excited for the former Heisman Trophy winner. No one more so than his Louisville teammate –and fellow first-round pick — Jaire Alexander.

Alexander was was in the middle of giving an interview, when he saw Jackson get drafted and started to celebrate. Frankly, he looked even more excited than Jackson that it happened.

Check this out:

Midway through @JaireAlexander‘s interview, his college teammate @Lj_era8 was selected with the last pick in the 1st round. Here’s his reaction: pic.twitter.com/NPnkDf56R6 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 27, 2018

Alexander was the 18th pick of the first round, landing with the Green Bay Packers. But seeing Jackson get drafted was clearly a thrill for him.