Jason Witten 'Planning' to Leave Cowboys for ESPN Monday Night Football Booth

Jason Witten appears to be heading to ESPN’s Monday Night Football both, according to Mort:

There’s the caveat there that perhaps Jerry Jones could talk the longtime tight end out of the decision, but there is no way Mort — a longtime ESPN employee — would be reporting this news about ESPN’s booth unless it were stone cold one-thousand percent true. If Witten does indeed leave the cowboys, then the ESPN job is definitely his.

The play-by-play person for MNF is widely believed to be Joe Tessitore, though that hasn’t been formally announced yet. Now it remains to be seen if it will be a two- or three-person booth.

