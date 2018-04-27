Jason Witten 'Planning' to Leave Cowboys for ESPN Monday Night Football Booth

Jason Witten appears to be heading to ESPN’s Monday Night Football both, according to Mort:

Jason Witten is planning to retire after 15 years to join ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team as a lead analyst but will meet today with owner Jerry Jones before making his decision final, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 27, 2018

There’s the caveat there that perhaps Jerry Jones could talk the longtime tight end out of the decision, but there is no way Mort — a longtime ESPN employee — would be reporting this news about ESPN’s booth unless it were stone cold one-thousand percent true. If Witten does indeed leave the cowboys, then the ESPN job is definitely his.

The play-by-play person for MNF is widely believed to be Joe Tessitore, though that hasn’t been formally announced yet. Now it remains to be seen if it will be a two- or three-person booth.