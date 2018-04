The overnight combined rating for the first round of the NFL Draft clocked in at 8.3, far surpassing last year’s 6.7.

From a TV source, here are the overnight ratings for last night's NFL Draft: ESPN: 3.9

Fox: 2.9

NFL Network: 1.5 Last year ESPN (4.8) and NFL Network (1.9) combined for a 6.7. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 27, 2018

For the first time, the draft was broadcast on Fox, as well as ESPN and NFL Network. The 8.3 rating is the highest since 2014, when Johnny Manziel intrigue drove viewership.

NFL Draft combined overnight ratings: 1st round last few years: 2018: ESPN, Fox, NFL Net: 8.3

2017: ESPN, NFLN: 6.7

2016: ESPN, NFLN: 6.3

2015: ESPN, NFLN: 6.5

2014: ESPN, NFLN: 8.7

2013: ESPN, NFLN: 5.8 — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) April 27, 2018

All three options will be available Friday night and Saturday’s rounds will appear on ABC and ESPN.