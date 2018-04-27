USA Today Sports

Roundup: Bill Cosby Guilty; Shea Patterson Eligible; Congrats to Joe Buck

Bill Cosby found guilty …    One and done is not to blame for college basketball’s problems … Mike Pompeo confirmed as Secretary of State … So which one did the Bears choose … James Harden and Ashanti … Long Island crash was caused by driver traveling 154 mphThe Donald Trump Fox & Friends interview was certainly something … Former stripper gets nice winddfallRobots rebuilding FukushimaA Quiet Place getting a sequel … Otto Warmbier’s family suing North Korea … Funeral home story predictably sad … Learning more about the Golden State killer … Ronald Acuna announced arrival with majestic blast … How old is too old to dye your hair in the summer … Danny Farquhar’s condition improving … Shea Patterson ruled eligibleKorean leaders meet for historic summit … Tom Brokaw accused of sexual misconduct … What is a sports gambling tout …  Cape Town can’t find the proper amount of water … Aubrey Plaza. 

This 2014 piece on Cosby reads much differently this morning. [Gawker]

Kanye West is definitely a guy who tweets out his text conversation with friends. [Vox]

Is Catholicism in crisis? [Commentary Magazine]

Joe Buck and his wife welcome twins.

