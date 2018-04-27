Shaq Shares His Logic on Gas Usage, Hilarity Ensues

The Inside the NBA on TNT crew discussed the logistics of Kenny Smith stopping to get gas last night. Of course this turned into a complex math problem once Shaquille O’Neal got involved. And this my friends is why these guys are the best:

I have no words for but its a must watch. https://t.co/oYRFE5d9QZ — Haralabos Voulgaris (@haralabob) April 27, 2018

It looks like Shaq realizes his math is wrong at the end, but you have to applaud him for trying. If you really want to laugh, watch it again, but this time just watch Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson the entire time. Chuck is speechless and the faces Ernie makes are priceless.

This reminds me of my buddies and I spending too much time arguing over a silly topic on WhatsApp. Long live Inside the NBA!