VIDEO: David Akers Cut an Epic Heel Promo in Dallas

The NFL Draft is in Dallas, the Eagles won the Super Bowl, and their former kicker David Akers used the opportunity of announcing their 2nd round draft pick to pour salt in the wounds. This was a better heel promo than most of Vince McMahon’s WWE roster can cut.

