The Tennessee Titans took Harold Landryout of Boston College with the 41st pick. Vince Young, special guest to announce the pick, had some trouble pronouncing Harold’s name:

Fun fact: Vince Young pronounces the name “Harold” as “Honor” 😂 pic.twitter.com/puwzOPzuBx — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) April 27, 2018

Or did he say “Arnold”…either way, come on man!!! The look on that fan’s face was priceless.

This reminds of me a when a Starbucks barista butchers your name when they write it on the cup.