Sheesh. You'd expect a better throw from the 1st pick of the #NFLDraft…. pic.twitter.com/73GmtbmFp1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 27, 2018

Fresh off being selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, new Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was whisked away to Northeast Ohio and tasked with throwing out the first pitch at an Indians game. There he proved why he plays football, as his toss sailed high and tight.

Accuracy issues already? Who is this guy, Josh Allen? Definitely something to keep an eye on. There’s always a chance quarterbacks are, in fact, magically zapped of all skill upon joining the Browns franchise.