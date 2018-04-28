Chargers Fan Refuses To Say Los Angeles, Gives Shout-Out To San Diego Before Announcing Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers just can’t do anything right. The franchise selected a superfan to announce its seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and, let’s just say it didn’t go particularly well.

Check this out:

Chargers are definitely gonna regret letting this guy announce their pick pic.twitter.com/Xsl7MhGWDs — Born Salty (@cjzero) April 28, 2018

Whoops.

Considering the Chargers and the Spanos family freak out any time anyone calls the franchise the “San Diego Chargers” this had to be a gut-punch. National television during the draft and the fan they handpick to announce the selection gives a shout-out to the city the Spanos clan kicked to the curb.

This man is a hero.

(Big hat-tip to @cjzero for the vid)