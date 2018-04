The Seattle Seahawks drafted Shaquem Griffin, the twin brother of cornerback Shaquill, with the 141st overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"This is flat out awesome." The @Seahawks select @Shaquemgriffin in the 5th round and reunite him with @ShaquillG! 📺:#NFLDraft on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/jyLNcxqT4F — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 28, 2018

Check out this wonderful moment of the Griffin household celebrating:

"I couldn't breathe … I was trying to get the words out but I couldn't talk." pic.twitter.com/xxptq4vFb5 — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2018

Shaquem becomes the first one-handed player ever in the NFL, which is truly amazing. Everyone should know Griffin’s story by now, but in case you don’t, watch this ASAP: