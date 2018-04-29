Matt Millen Needs a Heart Transplant

Matt Millen, the former NFL linebacker, executive and analyst, will likely need a heart transplant to save him from a rare progressive disease called amyloidosis, according to the Morning Call in Allentown, Penn.

These days, however, Millen takes more time to mow, as he continues treatment for a rare disease called amyloidosis that has robbed his heart of most of its normal function. Because it often goes undiagnosed, amyloidosis carries life-threatening effects.

All things considered, Millen has done well for himself. At 60, he has a “phenomenal” wife, four accomplished children, seven grandchildren, a nearly 40-year football career as a player, general manager and broadcaster, a weekly Bible study group and a professional-grade workshop where he makes kitchen cabinets coveted by homeowners.