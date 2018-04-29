Terry Rozier Says He and Eric Bledsoe Got Into It Because They're Both Short

Eric Bledsoe and Terry Rozier were the primary narrative attraction in the Bucks-Celtics series. Bledsoe kept pretending he didn’t know who Rozier was, Rozier referred to Bledsoe as “Drew,” the crowds got involved. It was a whole thing.

Seeking to explain it all, Rozier cited a Napoleon Complex for both players.

From ESPN:

“You have two guys that want to win, two chippy guys, two short point guards,” said Rozier, who scored 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including five 3-pointers, a career high in the playoffs.

Rozier is 6-foot-2 and Bledsoe is 6-1, so these are not short men, except by NBA standards. And whatever the animating force of all this was, it seemed to evaporate as soon as the series ended.