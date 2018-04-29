Terry Rozier Says He and Eric Bledsoe Got Into It Because They're Both Short

Eric Bledsoe and Terry Rozier were the primary narrative attraction in the Bucks-Celtics series. Bledsoe kept pretending he didn’t know who Rozier was, Rozier referred to Bledsoe as “Drew,” the crowds got involved. It was a whole thing.
Seeking to explain it all, Rozier cited a Napoleon Complex for both players.
From ESPN:
“You have two guys that want to win, two chippy guys, two short point guards,” said Rozier, who scored 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including five 3-pointers, a career high in the playoffs.
Rozier is 6-foot-2 and Bledsoe is 6-1, so these are not short men, except by NBA standards. And whatever the animating force of all this was, it seemed to evaporate as soon as the series ended.
“I mean, it’s the playoffs,” Bledsoe said after Saturday’s game. “What, you expect us to be out there shaking hands, giving out hugs the whole time? S— ain’t gonna happen. He had a helluva series, man. I’ve got to take my hat off to him.”
Comments